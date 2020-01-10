Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Julius Erving all hit identical Bahamas holiday spot

Dream Crew contributors Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan — plus fellow NBA legend Julius Erving — had been noticed vacationing at Baha Mar lodge within the Bahamas on the identical time over the vacations.

The trio, who had been there one at a time, had been joined via a raft of much more athletes, in keeping with gobsmacked fanatics, together with present and previous Yankees Aaron Pass judgement on, CC Sabathia and A.J. Burnett, Reds participant Kyle Farmer and Jordan’s former Bulls teammate Ron Harper.

Additionally at the sunny, surreal scene had been Kevin Durant’s supervisor and Thirty 5 Ventures spouse Wealthy Kleiman, energy baseball agent Sam Levinson, p.r. whiz Ron Berkowitz, fact stars Ramona Singer and EJ Johnson and sporting-goods wealthy person Mitchell Modell.